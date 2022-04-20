Nedbank Introduces New Nedbank American Express Platinum Card in SA

Nedbank has announced the launch of its new Nedbank American Express Platinum Card in South Africa.

Both new and existing Nedbank American Express Platinum Card Members will have the same benefits, the company says.

The new Platinum Card benefits include:

Exclusive dining discounts of up to 20% at 30 premium restaurants across the country

30% off at aha Hotels & Lodges

A range of discount offers of up to 50% off from home décor, food

Liquor and beauty services providers

Up to R500 ($33.26) back annually in statement credits when paying with a Platinum Card for three months of streaming services at Spotify, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Audible, and more.

The new benefits are in addition to existing benefits that Card Members can enjoy:

Access to more than 1200 airport lounges worldwide

Dedicated Platinum Concierge 24/7 travel and lifestyle services

Protection coverage with insurance benefits such as Travel Insurance of up to R10-million ($665,274.00)

Up to a 15% discount on car rental, upgrades, and priority service from Hertz, Avis or SIXT

An accelerated 1.5 Membership Rewards points for every R5 ($0.33) of eligible spend.

“We are excited to launch the new metal American Express Platinum Card”, said Thabo Monkhe, Head of Retail Trading at Nedbank.

“We know that American Express Card Members value the wide range of specially curated benefits and services that come with their Card. The new Platinum benefits align to the changing world in which our Card Members live and significantly enhance the experience they get from their Platinum Card,” he added.

For a limited time, the company says new Nedbank American Express Platinum Card Members may be eligible to get their Amex experience off to a flying start with 30,000 Membership Rewards points, as a once-off welcome bonus.

Membership Rewards points are automatically loaded onto a complimentary Membership Rewards Card which turns points into cash for Card Members to spend in whatever way they please – including paying with points at any American Express-accepting store around the world or withdrawing cash at any American Express-accepting ATM.

The new Platinum Card fee is R490 ($32.59), charged on a monthly basis. In the past, Card Members were required to pay their Platinum Card fee annually in arrears. The South African-based bank says moving to a monthly fee offers Card Members an easier way of managing their Card expenses throughout the year.

The metal card will be immediately available to new Card Members and will be rolled out to existing Card Members on their Card Membership anniversary date or card renewal date, whichever comes first.

For more information on the Nedbank American Express Platinum Card, to explore the full range of lifestyle, travel, and service benefits, customers can apply for the Card by visiting the Nedbank website.

