Altron Appoints New Acting CEO

Altron, the JSE-listed technology company, has announced the appointment of Stewart van Graan as new executive chairman and acting CEO effective 1 July 2022.

In January, Altron announced that CEO Mteto Nyati will step down from his role as of 30 June 2022. This decision, according to the company, was informed by Nyati’s impending completion of a five-year term with the Altron Group, his successful contribution to increasing shareholder value by approximately six times during his tenure, and his search for a new challenge.

Nyati, who led Altron’s transition from a family-controlled and managed business to an independent corporate entity, contributed significantly to the achievement of several strategic initiatives at Altron. These included establishing and growing a core ICT portfolio and transforming Altron from a diversified technology group into a trusted information technology services company.

Van Graan was elected chairman of the board in July 2022 and has been acting as an independent non-executive at Altron since 2017. Altron says that Van Graan has a strong industry background and solid track record in technology and was the former managing director of Dell South Africa, according to ITWeb.com.

Prior to his exit at Dell in April 2017, Van Graan was VP for Altron’s enterprise solutions business in EMEA emerging markets.

The company also announced that Dr Phumla Mnganga has been appointed as the board’s lead independent director in an effort to “strengthen governance, independence and objectivity on the board.”

By Luis Monzon

