Apple Watch Series 7 Launched – Bigger Screen, Better Battery, More

The speculations were true and the Apple Watch Series 7 was launched yesterday during Apple’s California Streaming virtual event, which also saw the launch of the iPhone 13.

New Features

The Series 7 watches have larger display screens, which Apple says are 20% larger than the series 6, and 50% larger than the series 3.

Buttons are larger on the Series 7’s display, and Apple claims that 50% more text can fit on-screen (a new full-screen keyboard will pop up now when entering text), while the display is 70% brighter indoors with always-on mode. The screen itself is now made of a more crack-resistant front crystal.

The bezel on the side of the device is also thinner, and there are new modular watch faces, including a text-warping watch face.

Another important addition is the upgrade to battery life – including a faster-charging battery that Apple claims can endure 8 hours of use after only 8 minutes of charging. But, the total battery life of 18 hours remains the same as last year’s watch.

Missing from the new features was the speculated addition of new health features and sensors. The Series 7 watch has the same health features as the Series 6.

Apple did, however, launch a new group workout feature at yesterday’s event that takes advantage of the Apple Fitness Plus subscription service (available only through the Apple Watch at $10 per month or $80 per year) to let users work out with up to 32 friends.

Release Date and Price

The Apple Watch Series 7 retails for $399 and will be releasing in Spring, so in the next few months. International prices for the Series 7 were not announced.

