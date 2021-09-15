iOS 15 & iPadOS 15 Release Dates Confirmed

Apple says that it is releasing its newest smartphone operating system iOS 15 on 20 September 2021. The California-based tech giant also announced that its latest tablet OS, iPadOS 15, will be released on the same date, The Verge reports.

New Features in iOS 15

The new versions of both OSs offer a bevvy of innovative features.

The most noteworthy for iOS 15 include changes to notifications with the addition of the “notification summary” feature, as well as Focus modes for creating distinct lists of apps and notifications allowed to reach users at different times of the day.

Apple had announced its surround sound-like spatial audio feature last year for its AirPods Pro. Now the feature is coming to iPhone with iOS 15 and is set to be launching with Apple’s rebranded version of FaceTime.

Spatial audio will make your friends and family sound as if they’re in the same room as you during a video call depending on where their icons are located on your phone’s screen.

iOS 15 will allow users to highlight text from a photo and save it elsewhere. You can use the isolated text to search on the internet.

For example, if you receive a photo of a place from a friend, like a mall that you do not know. You can isolate the name of the mall from the photo and search for its location. The tool is more functional than just text. You can look up information from isolated objects in images like animals or landmarks.

The new OS will also allow users to search through their photos for specific images of locations, scenes, people and even text.

New Features on iPadOS 15

iPadOS 15 will bring iOS 14 features like an app library and resizable widgets, and other features that will be featured in iOS 15.

Apple is also reportedly tweaking how multitasking works on iPad, with a new menu for split-screen, and a “shelf” for organising apps that offer separate windows, like Safari.

By Luis Monzon

