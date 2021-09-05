5 New Devices Expected to Be Revealed at Apple’s Live Event Today

After weeks of seemingly daily iPhone 13 rumours, today the device is expected to launch during Apple’s California Streaming virtual live event.

Last week, Apple confirmed it was hosting an event on 14 September at 19:00 CAT.

With the event’s announcement, Apple’s SVP of Marketing, Greg Joswiak tweeted out a short clip that also points to the 14 September date and shows off a new AR technology that Apple could be working on, possibly in relation to the iPhone 13, which can be experienced here.

Today’s event holds the possibility of being the launch point for what could be some of Apple’s most important Spring products, with abounding speculations saying the iPad 9, iPad mini 6, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and finally the iPhone 13 series will all appear at the event.

Couple these launches with news on release dates for software like iOS 15, iPad OS 15, and watchOS 8, amongst others, and we have a big-time presentation ahead of us.

Here are 5 devices expected to be revealed at Apple’s California Streaming event today:

iPad 9 and iPad mini 6

The iPad 9 and iPad mini 6 are the devices that are less likely to debut at the show today, but there is always the possibility.

Apple hasn’t released an iPad mini in 2 years since the advent of the iPad mini 5. There are also rumours of a more affordable iPad 9 aimed chiefly at students showing up at the event.

AirPods 3

Apple’s wireless earbuds are expected to receive their first updated generation since 2019.

The new AirPods 3 are rumoured to be getting a new, revamped design and new features like active noise cancellation. The expectation is that these new earbuds will be a slimmed-down version of the AirPods Pro.

Apple Watch 7

The Apple Watch is expected to receive a new design, according to the latest rumours.

Users should look out for a flat-edge display and redesign: a flat-edged chassis in larger sizes of 41mm and 45mm.

While many of the updated health features Apple supposedly has in the works for the new generation of its smartwatch are thought to be at least a year away, the biggest question to the launch of the device is still availability. Tom’s Guide reports that it has heard Apple ran into production issues around the Apple Watch 7, which could mean limited supplies of the device.

iPhone 13

The big-ticket item expected to close the show today is the iPhone 13. Currently, 4 different models of the iPhone 13 series are rumoured for the show, all of which will be around the same size and cost the same as their respective iPhone 12 counterparts.

Based on all the rumours and leaks, we know that the iPhone 13 is offering a 120Hz LTPO display on both its Pro models, as well as improved battery life and substantial upgrades to its camera range, like a new portrait video mode and astrophotography mode to capture stars and other celestial objects at night.

Plus, the iPhone 13 could also launch with satellite communications capabilities, though only for emergencies.

In terms of looks, the new iPhone’s notch will be much smaller than previous iterations across all models in the 13 series, of which 4 distinct models are expected, similar to the iPhone 12.

According to a leak, the iPhone 13 is set to launch in a host of new colours, including pink, as well as purple, blue and bronze. Other colours like white, black, red, gold and silver are also expected across the range.

The devices are also expected to include a storage option of 1TB.

By Luis Monzon

