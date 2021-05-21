Twitter Relaunches Applications for its Blue Badge Verification

Twitter has relaunched its blue badge verification application process. This marks the next milestone in the social platforms plans to give more transparency, credibility and clarity to verification on Twitter.

“The blue badge is one of the ways we help people distinguish the authenticity of accounts that are of high public interest. It gives people on Twitter more context about who they’re having conversations with so they can determine if it’s trustworthy, which our research has shown leads to healthier, more informed conversations,” reads an official blog post.

“With today’s application launch, we’re also introducing new guidelines for verified accounts on Twitter. These verification guidelines are intended to encourage healthy conversations for the betterment of the Twitter community overall. They follow the philosophy to lead by example, Tweet others how they want to be Tweeted, and serve the public conversation authentically, respectfully, and with consideration. As always, all accounts, including verified accounts, must follow the Twitter Rules. And as we previously shared, verified accounts that repeatedly violate the Twitter Rules are subject to have the blue badge removed.”

Who’s eligible for the blue badge?

To qualify for verification, users must fit the criteria of one of the six categories listed below:

Government Companies, brands and organizations News organizations and journalists Entertainment Sports and gaming Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

In addition to the category-specific eligibility criteria outlined in Twitter’s verification policy, users’ accounts must be complete, meaning they have a profile name, a profile image and either a confirmed email address or phone number. They must also be active within the last six months and have a record of adherence to the Twitter Rules.

