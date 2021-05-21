Microsoft Bids Farewell to Internet Explorer

Microsoft is discontinuing its Internet Explorer browser, 25 years after it was first launched. According to the company, the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” reads a blog post from Microsoft.

Microsoft Edge is expected to have an Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built-in, so users can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge.

“With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10.”

The company goes on to say that many people and organizations around the world have depended on IE to support them as they’ve learned, grown and conducted business online. Microsoft Edge with Internet Explorer mode inherits this important responsibility, and they look forward to supporting these users online with Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft has revealed that it will cease support for Internet Explorer 11 across 365 apps by August this year.

“Customers have been using IE 11 since 2013 when the online environment was much less sophisticated than the landscape today. Since then, open web standards and newer browsers—like the new Microsoft Edge—have enabled better, more innovative online experiences.”

“We believe that Microsoft 365 subscribers, in both consumer and commercial contexts, will be well served with this change through faster and more responsive web access to greater sets of features in everyday toolsets like Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and more.”

Edited by Jenna Delport