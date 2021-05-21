How Adobe Sign Facilitates Digital Transformation & Supports Business Continuity

The impact of the global pandemic on businesses revealed inefficiencies in outdated processes and highlighted the benefits of digital transformation. “There are still many organisations using paper-based document processes that are slow, cumbersome and difficult to manage,” says Jeremy Matthews CEO of Dax Data. “In addition, they are highly insecure and vulnerable to fraud. Digital document processes, in particular E-signatures, have a critical role to play in an organisation’s digital transformation journey; as well as assisting in improved business resilience and continuity”, continues Matthews.

The implementation of automated digital processes has an impact on almost all aspects of the business from speeding up the hiring or procurement processes, to helping close deals faster. A powerful and integrated e-signature solution delivers streamlined performance, robust security, and enhanced document management. Adobe Sign is an enterprise-class e-signature service that is scalable and compliant, allowing you to send, sign, track and manage the process using a browser or mobile device.

“E-signature services are gaining rapid traction and adoption with organisations across Africa as we begin to understand the process and legality behind them” explains Matthews. Electronic signature is a broad term referring to any electronic process that indicates acceptance of an agreement or a record. Typical e-signature solutions use common electronic authentication methods to verify signer identity, such as an email address, a corporate ID, or a phone PIN. With Adobe Sign, multiple authentication methods can be applied to guarantee the identity of people signing documents.

Moving to digital signatures can deliver incredible benefits like reducing document handling costs by up to 85% and an average decrease in processing errors of 90%. Adobe Sign can help organisations realise a massive 420% ROI and is on average 28 times faster than paper-based processes.

Benefits of Adobe Sign

Improved Efficiency – through scalable automation of signing and approval workflows and real-time visibility

Increased Satisfaction – by delivering a solution that is accessible and easy to use for both customers and employees

Enhanced Security & Compliance – by using trusted, verified, and validated e-signatures and automated processes that reduce the risk of human error

As part of the Acrobat DC family, Adobe Sign helps you facilitate end-to-end document management, and as Microsoft’s preferred e-signature solution your organisation will benefit from the most comprehensive integration into Microsoft 365 applications.

