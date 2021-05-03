How Do Technology Brands Take Advantage of Content Marketing?

Most technology businesses are well aware that in order to survive and thrive in today’s ultra-competitive environment, a certain amount of their budget must be dedicated to advertising online.

The ideal scenario would be for an IT company to advertise on some of the top online technology news outlets so their message can be seen by millions of eyeballs every single day. This massive exposure would enable practically any brand to quickly gain recognition and traction.

Popular media outlets – like ITNewsAfrica.com, for example – are prime candidates for online advertising, but the obvious factor that keeps most businesses from doing so is the perceived exorbitant expense.

There are many content marketing benefits regardless of whether you are marketing to businesses (B2B) or consumers (B2C), including:

Boost your SEO and traffic

Positions your business as an expert in your industry

Helps you to build authority and credibility

Creates loyalty and trust, with both your current customers and prospects

Improves brand awareness and recognition

Generates traffic to your site to improve lead generation

Connect with your audience through multiple learning formats

Fuel your social media and PR results

Improve your conversion rates

Provides value with no strings attached

IT News Africa has launched a new program to empower technology brands with cost-effective content marketing and advertising packages. The African publication’s readers enjoy educational and informative business technology content, and since this type of native advertising doesn’t feel much like a sales pitch, they are more likely to interact with it. They have put together a number of sponsored content packages that include thought leadership articles, social media posts, banner ads, and branded mailshots to their subscribers.

Working with IT News Africa’s content marketing team, you would get the chance to explore various content formats, from timely features, highlights about your business, press releases, or a curated article that engages your audiences with your brand.

When it comes to keyword optimization, social media following and traffic, IT News Africa remains Africa’s Technology News-Leader.

So instead of trying to search for that billboard space, create an ad spend budget for content. This helps you control your resources and since this type of advertising doesn’t feel much like a sales pitch, they are more likely to interact with it.

Here are the top platforms for content marketing:

Thought leadership articles

Infographics

White papers

Photo essays

Video features

Podcasts

Webinars

Emails blasts

Interviews

Live Q&As

Staff writer