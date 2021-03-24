Nutanix Appoints New Channel Director for Sub-Saharan Africa

Nutanix has appointed Andrew Gill as Channel Director for Western Europe & Sub-Saharan Africa (WEURSSA).

Responsible for leading all channel and OEM activities in WEURSSA, Gill will oversee Nutanix’s go-to-market relationships with resellers, distributors, regional system integrators and technology partners in the region.

Additionally, he will play a key role in driving channel-focused initiatives such as Nutanix Cloud Bundles, a strategic and unified offering to access Nutanix enterprise cloud software and solutions, while providing partners with greater value and autonomy through the sales channel.

This unified management bundle enables Nutanix to expand access to its solutions, with an offering that meets the needs and budgets of any company as an essential addition to their Enterprise portfolio.

“The powerful combination of Nutanix’s unsurpassed multi-cloud approach and its clear commitment to driving true business value for customers and partners alike make it a highly desirable organisation to join,” says Gill.

“It was clear to me that as well as Nutanix’s market-leading technology and outstanding high-value Partner program, the company genuinely cares about the success of its customers and partners hence its enviable NPS score of over 90 over the last 7 years – that’s a company I want to be part of ”

Gill joins Nutanix from his position as Director of Partner Ecosystems at IBM, where he was responsible for the sales and go-to-market strategy for the partner ecosystem for the UK and Ireland.

During his tenure at IBM, he excelled at selling and enabling high value IT solutions for corporate and commercial marketplaces through partner ecosystems. He also gained invaluable experience within the IT industry with a high profile start-up business and accelerated his career through multiple roles across the IBM business portfolio.

Dom Poloniecki, VP Sales for WEURSSA at Nutanix, says, “Andrew has a proven track record in consistently overachieving on business objectives by leveraging his expertise in running highly successful, profitable sales teams and partner ecosystems.”

He continues, “he is a welcome addition to the team and both his experience and passion, as well as his extensive executive relationships in the partner community, will help us to enable our industry-leading partner ecosystem to gain maximum benefit from the innovative product portfolio that we offer.”

