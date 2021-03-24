Amazon Appoints Former Exec as New CEO of AWS

Amazon has appointed Adam Selipsky as the new CEO of cloud-computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Selipsky succeeds Andy Jassy who is set to become CEO of Amazon after it was revealed that Jeff Bezos would step down this year.

“Adam is not a new face to AWS. Back in 2005, Adam was one of the first VPs we hired in AWS, and ran AWS’s Sales, Marketing, and Support for 11 years (as well as some other areas like our AWS Platform services for a spell). Adam then became the CEO of Tableau in 2016, and ran Tableau for the last 4.5 years,” writes Jassy.

“Adam brings strong judgment, customer obsession, team building, demand generation, and CEO experience to an already very strong AWS leadership team. And, having been in such a senior role at AWS for 11 years, he knows our culture and business well.”

Founder and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has revealed that he will step down from his role in Q3 of this year. He is expected to transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board while Andy Jassy will become CEO.

As Executive Chair, Bezos will be engaged in important Amazon initiatives but now he will also have the time and energy to need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and other passions.

“I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring. I’m super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter