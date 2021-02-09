Telkom Introduces Unlimited Voice Plans for South African Businesses

Telkom has introduced an unlimited voice plan offer for small businesses in South Africa. This product is expected to allow subscribers to save up to 30% on calls for just R199 per month.

“Through the unlimited voice calls product, we are subsidising the Small & Medium Business customers who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is aimed at helping small businesses to get back up on their feet by reducing their operational costs. Voice calling is a critical inout into an SME’s business operation,” says Dumisani Bengu, CCO at Telkom Business.

“The price point is set at R199, which we believe many small businesses will be able to afford in order to gain access to unlimited voice calls every month,” he adds.

The offer will be available until the end of July 2021 but due to the uncertainty of the economic impact of the pandemic, it will be reviewed after this period. Small business owners can sign up for these voice packages at any Telkom shop, through the Telkom call centre or online.

“This plan will have an impact on the affordability of running a small business, meaning the business owners can then channel their savings to keep their business running during these challenging times. It will help small business owners to grow their business and improve communication with suppliers and customers,” adds Bengu.

Edited by Jenna Delport