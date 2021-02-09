Citrix Appoints New VP for Partner Sales

Citrix has appointed Pilkku Aasma as its new Vice President of Partner Sales in the EMEA region. She follows Daren Finney, who was promoted to Chief Operating Officer for the Citrix channel organization worldwide. Both roles report to Bronwyn Hastings, Senior VP of the Worldwide Channel Sales and Ecosystem.

Aasma joins Citrix after two decades in a wide range of multiple markets and leadership positions at Microsoft. Most recently she led the Small, Medium & Corporate Segment sales and marketing in Germany.

Prior to that she had direct responsibility for Microsoft’s 40,000 partners in Germany and held various sales and operations leadership roles in Western Europe, and Central & Eastern Europe.

“2020 was an exceptional year which tested the resilience and adaptability of both companies and people in how we work, collaborate and support each other. It’s safe to say that the North Star for 2021 will be further digital transformation as remote work is here to stay at a scale unprecedented before the global pandemic,” says Aasma.

Originally from Estonia, Aasma received a BA in International Business Management at Concordia International University in Tallinn. She also holds a Diploma in Executive Marketing from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University in Paris and a Diploma in Executive Leadership from London Business School.

“With extensive experience leading large-scale cloud transformation projects, Pilkku will play a key role in accelerating our move to cloud. She will focus on strengthening partnerships, building a sales-driven growth channel and expanding the ecosystem with strategic partners to drive a more holistic offering for customers in EMEA,” concludes Hastings.

Edited by Jenna Delport