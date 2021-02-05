OPPO Partners with MTN to Offer Affordable Range of Devices

OPPO has joined forces with MTN South Africa to introduce the A15 and A53s devices. This collaboration is said to make state-of-the-art technology available at more affordable rates.

Here’s a closer look at the OPPO A15 and A53s devices:

OPPO A15 OPPO A53s Screen Size and resolution 16.52” with 1600 x 720p HD+ 6.5” with 1600 x 720p resolution Camera 13MP Main Camera 13MP Triple Rear Main Camera Storage 2GB + 32GB 4GB + 128GB Operating System ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 Colour Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue Electric Black, Fancy Blue Processor MediaTek Helio P35 Processor Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon

“Having OPPO’s high-end and superbly crafted handsets available at MTN stores offers our customers a wider selection of affordable devices that do not trade-off features for the price. As a leading network provider in South Africa, we work towards providing accessibility, affordability and superior products and services to our locals. At MTN we believe that everyone deserves a benefit of a modern connected life hence we have invested heavily on our network so that customers get the best connectivity experience on their devices.” says Nico Jacobs, Sales and Distribution Executive at MTN South Africa.

“We understand the importance of technology and remain committed to investing in this locally by empowering citizens, businesses and the economy alike. With MTN, we’re able to reach more South Africans, giving them an opportunity to own world-class technology at a price that doesn’t break the bank.”

Both the OPPO A15 and A53s will be available in MTN stores from February.

