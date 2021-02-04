Gijima’s T-system SA Take Over is Approved by Competition Commission

Gijima has announced that the T-system South Africa (TSSA) acquisition has been approved by the Competition Commission. This deal is expected to position Gijima as the largest Black-owned ICT company in Southern Africa, with about 500 new employees joining Gijima in March.

TSSA has been operating in South Africa for over 20 years, providing ICT networks, applications and solutions to a number of industries. Although the announcement was made in October, after a long period of negotiations, the acquisition was still subject to approval from the Competition Commission.

This game-changing deal will enable Gijima to have access to international IP, TSSA’s global Cybersecurity Security Operations Centre (SOC), certificates, expertise and best practices.

Further, the acquisition of T-Systems business includes about 500 highly skilled staff members and a Tier 3 Data Center which will enhance Gijima to be the Prominent mainframe & IT Data Services giant in Africa. These services will now be coupled with Gijima’s existing cloud computing and digitalization offerings.

“The synergetic nature of this deal, at a time when ICT is playing a major role in the new normal ushered by COVID-19, puts Gijima at the forefront of the digital era, fully empowered to deliver world-class services and solutions in cloud enablement, AI, Cybersecurity, IOT and innovative digitalization transformation,” says Maphum Nxumalo, Gijima Group Chief Executive.

“We are further encouraged and thankful to Deutsche Telekom for having concluded the historic sale to a 100% Black-owned and managed company that enhances transformation in our country.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter