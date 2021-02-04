TikTok Launches Android TV App

TikTok has launched an Android TV app, available from the Google Play Store – making it even easier for users to spend hours watching shortform videos.

According to 9to5Google, the TikTok app works similarly to the regular app where “videos are shown in a feed [and users] can flip through to see more content”.

The difference is that using the Android app, users will see a vertical version of the video with the title, category, and comments off to the side of the screen.

“[Our] shortform videos are fun, genuine and creative. And now, we’re bringing that fun content to your television,” reads an official statement from TikTok.

“Whether you’re a sports fanatic, a pet enthusiast, or just looking for a laugh, there’s something for everyone on TikTok. All you have to do is watch, engage with what you like, skip what you don’t, and you’ll find an endless stream of short videos that feel personalized just for you. All from the comfort of your couch.”

Currently, the TikTok app for Android TV is only available in certain regions – there’s no word yet on when it will be launched worldwide.

Instagram Debuts Reels to Rival TikTok

Facebook-owned Instagram has rolled out a new way to create and share videos – Reels – to rival popular Chinese app, TikTok.

The social media platform says that users can share reels with their followers on Feed, and if they have a public account, make them available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore.

Edited by Jenna Delport