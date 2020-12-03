vivo Launches the Y12s Smartphone in Kenya

vivo has officially introduced its new budget smartphone – the vivo Y12s – to the Kenyan market.

The vivo Y12s packs a slew of new features including a 5000mAh battery supporting 10W fast charging and 5W reverse charging, a 6.51-Inch Large Display and a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner.

It comes standard with a vertical AI Dual camera module offering a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP Bokeh lens with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and videos, there is an 8MP shooter at the front.

The Y12s’s screen design adopts a water drop Halo FullView Display delivering an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio to offer a more immersive experience.





The budget handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset under the hood coupled with 3GB of RAM and internal storage of 32GB which is expandable to 256GB using a microSD. The device runs vivo’s own FunTouch OS 11.

“The vivo Y12s is a smartphone that offers its users the ultimate user experience while being very pocket friendly for the festive season. The integrity that has gone into making this phone is high engineering yet the company has seen it wise to offer the phone at a cost-effective price for the Kenyan market,” says vivo Brand Manager, James Irungu.

‘’As a youth-centric brand, we are constantly innovating to deliver stylish smartphones infused with trendsetting technologies, offering industry-leading Performance, Design, and Experience at the most competitive price points locally,’’ he added.

The Y12s will be exclusively available on Jumia for a week from 3 December 2020 going for 12,999Ksh where it will later be available offline from 7th December 2020 for 13,599Ksh.

