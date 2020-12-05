5 Things South Africans should know about Huawei Pay

Huawei, in partnership with Zapper, has officially launched its new mobile payment service – Huawei Pay – in South Africa.

“We are proud to launch Huawei Pay in South Africa,” says Likun Zhao, VP at Huawei Consumer Business Group for Southern Africa.

Huawei Pay users will be able to add their bank cards to the app and then pay in stores simply by scanning the Zapper QR Payment Code on the bill when they check out.

“All local debit and credit cards from all local banks are supported. It’s a simple and convenient payment solution that we know will make the lives of South African consumers easier.”





Here are five things you need to know about this new digital wallet from Huawei:

When using Huawei Pay, every transaction has to be authenticated by your passcode or fingerprint. Huawei Pay doesn’t use your bank card numbers to handle transactions. Your bank card numbers are not stored on your Huawei device or on Huawei Pay servers. Your bank card numbers are not shared with merchants. Your information is kept private, as Huawei does not keep the transaction details.

To get started with Huawei Pay simply follow these steps:

Download Huawei Wallet from HUAWEI AppGallery. Load your bank cards onto the Huawei Wallet app. Go to your favourite store and have your purchases rung up at the till. Scan the Zapper QR code that appears on the bill and pay! You will receive a notification from the app that your transaction has gone through.

Huawei notes that the tap-to-pay function for Huawei Pay is not yet available in SA, however, users can expect that it will be soon.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter