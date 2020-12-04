Nokia 3.4 Now Available in Kenya

HMD Global has officially launched the Nokia 3.4 in Kenya. The device sports a 4000mAh battery that charges via USB-C port as well as 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage onboard.

The Nokia 3.4 has a 6.39” HD+ punch-hole display with a 1560 x 720-pixel resolution, the back is fitted with three cameras plus a fingerprint sensor. It also has a 13MP main camera next to a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP ultrawide.

It is paired with an 8-core 1.8Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and Adreno 610 GPU.





“With the new Nokia 3.4 we wanted to stay true to what made its predecessor successful, but also push the boundaries on what features we can include on a phone that’s designed to bring big experiences without the big cost, ” says Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager at HMD.

“The Nokia 3.4 gives you more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. And it’s signature two-day battery life lets you make the most out of your day, whether you’re being productive or just spending time doing the things you love. We are also bringing a refreshed look to the portfolio by introducing new, vibrant and living colours to the portfolio – inspired by the beauty of the Nordic nature that we all know and love. All of that supported by our Android promise – as always, pure, secure and up-to-date.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter