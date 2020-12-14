South Africa’s Top 10 Google Searches in 2020

Google provides a unique insight into the major moments and top trends of 2020 based on the most popular searches conducted in South Africa.

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what South Africans have been searching for and asking Google. The information goliath processes more than 40 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

This year’s trending searches show South African’s keen interest in the world and people around them. The US election, COVID-19 and Sasol shares captured the nation’s attention. From pineapple beer recipes to Kobe Bryant and Joe Biden, South Africans use search to find out about the things that matter to them.

Top 10 Trending Searches

1) Coronavirus

2) US elections update

3) Sasol share price

4) Level 3 lockdown South Africa

5) Children’s Day

6) Hantavirus

7) Load shedding

8) Cigarettes ban South Africa

9) Teacher’s Day

10) Leap Day

Top 10 Trending Questions

1) How to apply for an unemployment grant?

2) Who won the election?

3) What time is the President on tonight?

4) What is coronavirus?

5) What is 5G?

6) Where does vanilla flavouring come from?

7) Why were cornflakes invented?

8) Where to buy beer during lockdown?

9) Why were chainsaws invented?

10) How to make hand sanitiser?

Top 10 Trending Recipes

1) Pizza dough recipe

2) Doughnut recipe

3) Pineapple beer recipe

4) Banana loaf recipe

5) Pancakes recipe

6) Magwinya recipe

7) Lemon meringue recipe

8) Cinnabon recipe

9) Naan bread recipe

10) Pornstar martini recipe

Top 10 Trending ‘Near Me’ Searches

1) Restaurant near me

2) Grocery stores near me

3) Builders near me

4) Midas near me

5) Virgin Active near me

6) Hardware near me

7) Mexican food delivery near me

8) Massage spa near me

9) Game stores near me

10) Hiking near me

Top 10 Trending Political Figures

1) Joe Biden

2) Kim Jong Un

3) Kamala Harris

4) Boris Johnson

5) Angie Motshekga

6) Ace Magashule

7) Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

8) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

9) Andile Lungisa

10) Bheki Cele

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter