Reddit Aquires Video Platform Dubsmash

Reddit is officially set to acquire TikTok rival – Dubsmash. The social news giant says that this deal will bring to key strengths to its platform.

First, Dubsmash’s mission is unique among social platforms and is aligned with Reddit’s own mission of bringing community and belonging to everyone in the world. Just as Reddit is a place for content users won’t see anywhere else on the Internet, Dubsmash provides a welcoming platform for creators and users who are under-represented in social media.

Second, Reddit says it will integrate Dubsmash’s innovative video creation tools into its own platform, which will empower its creators to express themselves in original and authentic ways.





“Both Reddit and Dubsmash share a deep-rooted respect for how communities come together,” says Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit. “Dubsmash elevates under-represented creators, while Reddit fosters a sense of community and belonging across thousands of different topics and passions. It’s clear that our missions closely align and that our community-focused platforms can coexist and grow as we learn from each other.”

“In our years of building Dubsmash, we’ve learned how video can spark creativity, unlock interactions, and deepen connections within communities,” says Suchit Dash, Head of Dubsmash. “We want to continue our journey to bring best in class video products to our users, and now Reddit users. We believe in the idea of connecting creators around interests and topics, something Reddit has pioneered, in our growing Dubsmash community.”

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter