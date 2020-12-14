vivo V20 to Launch in Kenya

vivo is set to launch its latest premium device – the vivo V20 – in Kenya. The photography-focused smartphone is said to offer extraordinary photography and videography solutions.

The vivo V20 features a signature 44MP Eye Autofocus selfie which can shoot up to 4K selfie video with additional unique features such as the—Slo-Mo Selfie video, steadiface selfie video, Dual-view video for back and front viewing at the same time and the Super Night Selfie — that enhance selfie quality and empower users to record life’s special moments.

On the back, the V20 sports have a triple camera set up that brings a 64MP-8MP-2MP back camera featuring Super Night Mode on the main lens, which supports tripod shooting, wide-angle night scenes, and a stylish night filter, enabling users to capture stunning photos in low-light scenarios. The device also features a Dual-View Video, which allows the user to combine footage captured by the front and rear cameras.

“With the vivo V20, we have ensured that the device can meet the ever-changing requirements of the young trendsetting generation and also keep them up-to-date with the latest trends in smartphone technology. The device shall revolutionize smartphone technology in the country,” says James Irungu, Brand Manager for vivo Kenya.





The V20 will host an ultra-sleek and light design, measuring 7.38mm thin and weighing only 170g with AG Matte Glass, as well as Dual Tone Step.

Running on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 on top, the handset will bestow a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display (2400 x 1080 pixels) with a water-drop notch and the screen is also home to a fingerprint reader.

The V20 shall be launched before Christmas and will be available in two colours, Midnight jazz and the Sunset melody.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter