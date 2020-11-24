Unpacking Huawei’s Black Friday Deals

With Black Friday around the corner, Huawei has revealed its specials and sales. The tech giant says that it 2020 has been a tough year on South African consumers – this is why they are offering Black Friday deals beyond just Black Friday weekend.

Some of the deals on, which are available up until 30 November, include:

HUAWEI P30 lite – R4,999 – a saving of R500

HUAWEI Y8s – R4,299 – a saving of R400

HUAWEI Y7p – R3,499 – a saving of R400

HUAWEI P40 Pro+ – R19,999 – a saving of R9,000

HUAWEI WATCH GT – R1,799 – a saving of R1,900

HUAWEI MediaPad T5 – R2,999 – a saving of R1,300

The HUAWEI Matepad T8 is also available for just R2,499 – a saving of R500 – from Takealot, Incredible Connection, Woolworths and PEP stores until 31 December.

On Wednesday 25 November at 7pm, Huawei will also be holding a Black Friday Live Sale with SA celebs Proverb and Pasi as hosts. This first-of-its-kind Black Friday sale will be offering up to 90% on selected Huawei products.





If you prefer to be part of the in-store madness, the Huawei Y series are also available at the following stores, as well as Takealot:

The Foschini Group

PEP

Incredible Connection

Edgars

Game

Ackermans

Truworths

Makro

Mr Price

Dunns

Woolworths

Huawei to Unveil MateBook X Pro in South Africa

Huawei is expanding its PC range in South Africa with the addition of the MateBook X Pro. The device is expected to launch on 16 November.

The MateBook X Pro flaunts an elegant metallic body with meticulous diamond cut edges, making it as easy on the eyes as the 1.33KG lightweight portability makes on the users day-to-day life.

The device also features an enviable battery life, which work hand-in-hand with the PC’s unique systems that enable intelligent energy saving management and process management. This means that users can watch videos on their devices for up to 13 hours, work regularly for 15 hours or browse webpages for up to 11 hours.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter