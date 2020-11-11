Huawei to Unveil MateBook X Pro in South Africa

Huawei is expanding its PC range in South Africa with the addition of the MateBook X Pro. The device is expected to launch on 16 November.

The MateBook X Pro flaunts an elegant metallic body with meticulous diamond cut edges, making it as easy on the eyes as the 1.33KG lightweight portability makes on the users day-to-day life.

The device also features an enviable battery life, which work hand-in-hand with the PC’s unique systems that enable intelligent energy saving management and process management. This means that users can watch videos on their devices for up to 13 hours, work regularly for 15 hours or browse webpages for up to 11 hours.

One of the biggest pull factors of this device is the Ultra FullView display, created by Huawei’s research into leading industrial design capabilities. The MateBook X Pro achieves an impressive 91 percent screen-to-body ratio.





Availability

The Huawei MateBook X Pro will be available online in selected stores from 16 November.

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro Launches in South Africa

Huawei has revealed that its Watch GT2 Pro is now available in South Africa.

The latest addition to the Watch GT series boasts a long-lasting two-week battery life and a broad range of exercise and health functions, as well as offering professional guidance and intelligent smart control features.

This flagship smartwatch launches with a rugged design featuring premium materials, including a sapphire watch crystal, titanium case and skin-friendly ceramic case back that combines with another sapphire glass black to enhance monitoring accuracy and wearing comfort.

Additionally, the Watch GT 2 Pro supports apps to provide a convenient means for users to get even more features. Huawei also plans to further augment the smart experience on offer in the future.

Pricing and Availability

The Huawei Watch GT2 Pro is available for R6,999 from Huawei online store, Vodacom, Sportsman Warehouse, Takealot and Total Sports.

