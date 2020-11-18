Google Unveils Chrome’s Latest Update

Google has unpacked its latest Chrome update which it says is the “largest gain in Chrome performance in years”.

Chrome’s director of product, Matt Waddell says this will be Google’s final update of 2020 – to help users “get things done this holiday season (and beyond)”.

Here’s a closer look at these improvements:

Chrome now prioritizes users active tabs vs. everything that’s open—reducing CPU usage by up to 5x and extending battery life by up to 1.25 hours (based on our internal benchmarks).

Chrome now starts up to 25 percent faster, loads pages up to 7 percent faster, and does all of this using less power and RAM than before.

Chrome on Android now loads pages near instantaneously when users navigate backward and forward, making these common tasks super fast.

Google could be Testing Dark Mode for Chrome OS

Google is testing dark mode for Chrome OS, according to AndroidCentral. If the feature is released, Chrome OS users would be able to join the ranks of Windows and macOS users.





“Dark mode has been in high demand for any OS over the past few years for its benefits on eye strain and general readability,” reads a report from Android Central.

“[And] although the feature isn’t fully ready and definitely has some bugs to squash, it already works on the Chrome browser and a bunch of different systems web apps. The dark theme already seems to be a pretty comprehensive feature so far as it not only applies to the app backgrounds but seems to apply to other UI elements as well.”

There’s no word yet on when (or if) Google will unveil this feature.

