Sony Launches New Soundbar to the African Market

Sony has introduced its newest soundbar – the HT-G700 – to the African market.

The HT-G700 is a 3.1ch Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbar that couples immersive cinematic surround sound with clear dialogue. It includes Immersive Audio Enhancement, meaning that it provides an upgraded surround experience- seamlessly enveloping listeners with up to 7.1.2 channel surround sound.

The soundbar has three front speakers, combined with Sony’s signal processing, which enables sound placements that can envelop listeners in all directions. This new signal processing is also advanced to deliver surround sound to a wider area.

Furthermore, the finely tuned S-Force PRO for HT-G700 uplifts sound to fit a wider TV screen height (over 55 inch). Plus, by selecting the Immersive AE (Audio Enhancement) button on the remote, the HT-G700 can also upscale even regular stereo audio to up to 7.1.2 surround sound.





In addition, the HT-G700 offers a dedicated centre speaker so that vocals can be heard clearly.

The sound or audio mode can be selected directly via a button on the remote control. It allows listeners to get deeper into movies with Cinema mode and hear every detail of their favourite tracks in Music mode.

Plus, there are additional Voice mode and Night mode settings. Voice mode tailors sound settings to accentuate speech and Night mode optimises the sound balance even at low volume levels.

The Sony HT-G700 comes with a powerful, wireless subwoofer and a larger cabinet size that delivers a deeper, richer bass sound. Finally, set-up with a TV is quick and easy via Bluetooth or HDMI eARC/ARC. The HT-G700 is now available and retailing at a price of R8 999.00.

