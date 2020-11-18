Safaricom makes Changes to Executive Team

Safaricom has announced a number of changes to its executive team which includes the merge of its information technology and network departments.

According to a memo sent to staff by Peter Ndegwa, the telco’s current CEO, Morten Bangsgaard will head the new department. Bangsgaard’s appointment takes effect on January 1, 2021. He has more than 26 years of experience in various technology roles in the telecommunications industry, reports Business Daily.

Rita Okuthe will leave her position as Safaricom’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer at the end of November 2020 – the company has not yet named her successor.

Safaricom Appoints New Board Chairman

Safaricom has appointed Michael Joseph (the telco’s former CEO) as new board chairman, he succeeds Nicholas Ng’ang’a who has retired. Joseph will take up this position effective 1 August 2020.





“Mr Ng’ang’a took up the leadership reins at a time when the government was starting the process of offering 25 per cent of its shares to the public through the Nairobi Securities Exchange in 2008. He has managed to grow shareholder value by 607 per cent since listing,” says Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa.

“At the time of his appointment as chairman, Safaricom had slightly over six million customers, 1,000 employees and only eight Safaricom shops across the country. Mr Ng’ang’a retires from the telco that now serves over 35.6 million customers, across 50 shops and hundreds of service desks across the country, with a staff force of over 6,500 employees.”

Ndegwa continues, “[Joseph] is not a stranger to the Safaricom family… and joins with a mandate to improve customer sentiment, greater brand consideration and to bolster our digital transformation agenda. I look forward to working with [him] in his new role.”

