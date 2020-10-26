Google could be Testing Dark Mode for Chrome OS

Google is testing dark mode for Chrome OS, according to AndroidCentral. If the feature is released, Chrome OS users would be able to join the ranks of Windows and macOS users.

“Dark mode has been in high demand for any OS over the past few years for its benefits on eye strain and general readability,” reads a report from Android Central.

“[And] although the feature isn’t fully ready and definitely has some bugs to squash, it already works on the Chrome browser and a bunch of different system web apps. The dark theme already seems to be a pretty comprehensive feature so far as it not only applies to the app backgrounds but seems to apply to other UI elements as well.”

There’s no word yet on when (or if) Google will unveil this feature.





Google Chrome Update expected to make Tabs Load 10% Faster

Google has revealed that it would be introducing a number of improvements to Chrome, “including tabs that load faster and new features that let users organize and find them easily.”

“These days, people are spending a lot of time in their browsers to get things done, whether for work, school or something else,” says Google in an official blog post.

“And while some write out a formal to-do list to keep track of tasks, for others, their to-do list is their tabs in Chrome. However you get things done, we want Chrome to help you be more productive.”

Here’s a closer look at Google Chrome’s improvements:

Users can expect tabs to load 10 per cent faster

Chrome users can group tabs and then collapse them

Improved touch-friendly tabs for tablet mode will allow users to make use of a new touchscreen interface

Users can quickly switch to an already-open tab by typing a page title into the address bar

Improved Chrome PDF functions that will allow users to fill out PDF forms and save them directly

Easier URL sharing will allow users to quickly copy a link, send it to Chrome to other devices, and send links through other apps

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter