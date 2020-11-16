FNB Virtual Credit Card Delayed, Confirms CEO

FNB Card CEO, Chris Labuschagne has revealed that the bank will delay the launch of its virtual credit cards until 2021 – a strategic move that is said to “ensure that the launch process goes as smoothly as possible for its customers”.

“FNB is excited to confirm that it has successfully completed the pilot of its Virtual Card. In order to enable a seamless transition for customers, the Bank has decided to delay the launch of its Virtual Card to 2021,” say Labuschagne in a statement to My Broadband.

“We are excited at the prospect of offering exceptional customer experience and a convenient and safer way to help customers manage money.”

The bank unveiled the virtual credit cards – along with debit cards – earlier this year. Raj Makanjee, FNB Payments Executive says the virtual cards are part of the Bank’s journey to avail convenient and safer solutions via a trusted platform.





“We have made significant strides in enabling our customers to use digital payments, even when they shop at a physical Point of Sale. We believe that digital payments are a more convenient, secure and cost-effective solution for both the consumer and the merchant.”

Once available, all 3 million FNB and RMB Private Bank App users can conveniently use virtual cards for QR code payments via Scan to Pay for a completely contactless digital experience at Point of Sale (POS).

In addition, the 2.4 million Android App customers with a compatible Android device can also enable their Virtual Card for Tap to Pay on the App for contactless payments convenience.

Edited by Jenna Delport