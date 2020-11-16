Huawei and Vusi Thembekwayo Join Forces to Encourage Digitising Businesses

Huawei has joined forces with South African business extraordinaire Vusi Thembekwayo to provide the technology company’s developer community with entrepreneurial advice on the importance of digitalising businesses and creating apps in the context of the thriving digital economy.

As part of Huawei’s recently announced series of app developer workshops, Thembekwayo will engage developers and entrepreneurs in one of the upcoming monthly workshops.

Thembekwayo is the CEO of MyGrowthFund, an enterprise development agency. He is well known for his entrepreneurial flair and business passion, as showcased on the popular TV show Dragon’s Den South Africa, which focused on pitching innovative business ideas for venture capital funding.

The illustrious business mogul has headed multi-million-rand companies and has a passion for building up SMEs and entrepreneurs, making him a perfect fit for this collaboration with Huawei, which seeks to encourage digitalisation for business growth.





“Combining my business savvy skills and Huawei’s technology expertise, developers and entrepreneurs will be given life-changing advice on why and how SMEs need to take advantage of opportunities presented by the digital economy,” says Thembekwayo.

“In today’s digital economy, developing a mobile app to support your business is a no-brainer if you are serious about thriving. 2020’s challenges have demonstrated the necessity for digital transformation. I am excited to work with Huawei to help entrepreneurs build futureproof businesses.”

With smartphone users spending a significant amount of time on their phone daily and their reliance on apps to get things done expeditiously, apps are a great opportunity to provide value for customers and ultimately drive growth for business.

The innovative technology behind mobile apps can help small businesses understand and address their customer’s needs, delivering unique experiences and making the customer’s life more convenient.

“Together, we are hoping to get the message across that developing and integrating an app with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) can help kickstart a business. Through HMS Core, SMEs and developers have access to a variety of app services to incorporate into their apps, which facilitates efficient development and fast growth,” says Bosco Dai, Deputy Director of Ecosystem Development Strategy Officer at Huawei.

For instance, in-app payments are a great way to boost sales by providing convenient payment options for users on an app. Huawei’s In-App Purchases Kit enables multiple payment methods in an app, making it easier for users to make payments. One of its advantages is that it also proactively tracks each customer order status.

Another of Huawei’s many development kits is the Ads Kit, which enables monetisation of an app through high-quality and personalised ads in different formats such as native ads, banner ads, and splash ads.

As an entrepreneur, integrating apps into the HMS ecosystem is a smart move to gain access to the Huawei worldwide user base. An opportunity for this is available through the Huawei Developer Competition, which gives developers the opportunity to receive cool rewards and cash prizes if they integrate HMS into their app and place it on HUAWEI AppGallery by 30 November 2020.

For more information on the developer workshops and competition, you can follow Huawei’s social media pages:

Facebook: @HuaweiMobileZA

Twitter: @HuaweiZA

Instagram: @HuaweiZA

Staff writer