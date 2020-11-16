e4 Appoints Proptech Managing Executive

e4 has announced the appointment of Ian Bayne as Managing Executive of Proptech – this comes at a time the company believes the real estate sector will increase its use of digital property technologies.

According to Bayne, technology is not only disrupting the industry but also propelling the industry forward.

“Proptech is becoming a catalyst for positive change in real estate. As a long-time player in this market, e4 has ambitious growth targets for 2021 and my appointment is in line with a strategic imperative to become more focused on the customer experience. Using our technology, we want our clients to process their transactions quickly and efficiently.”

Bayne goes on to say that Proptech’s value is starting to be better understood and he anticipating increased uptake over the next three years. In his role, Bayne is expected to add tremendous value to the operational elements of e4, addressing not only customer experience but service throughout the lifecycle of the company’s solutions.





“With over 20 years in the banking sector as well as significant experience running IT operations and large delivery projects on a global scale, transforming businesses into best-of-breed is something I am passionate about, and e4 certainly has what it takes to become one of South Africa’s best fintech solution providers,” says Bayne.

Grant Philips, CEO of e4 says that he is excited about what Bayne brings; “We have identified a need to bring some significant expertise into the organisation as we prepare for growth. Ian has some solid success behind him, and I am confident that he will bring immense value to our business.”

