Cellulant Appoints New Country Manager

Cellulant has appointed Faith Nkatha as its new Country Manager for Kenya. In this role, she is expected to lead operations and scale Cellulant’s payment ecosystem within the country.

Nkatha joins Cellulant from Oracle where she led their public sector Digital Transformation efforts. Prior to this, she was the Director for Strategy, Monitoring, and Transformation at Sidian Bank.

“We are excited that Faith has accepted to join our leadership team and confident that she will lead Cellulant Kenya’s next chapter of growth and success,” says Ken Njoroge, co-Founder and CEO of Cellulant.





“We have all been impressed by her strong track record of digital transformation and vast experience in the Fintech space.”

“It is a great privilege and honour to work with such a distinguished leader in the African fintech and payments space and one that continues to pioneer innovative solutions to meet the current and changing needs for businesses,” says Nkatha.

“I am excited and confident that we can scale to greater heights in delivering high-quality services, build and develop strong relationships with our clients and partners in Kenya. I am also keen to diversify Cellulant’s portfolio into other sectors as business owners and organizations undergo rapid digitization.”

