Microsoft Launches the Surface Go 2 in South Africa

Microsoft has announced that it plans on expanding its Surface device range in South Africa with the introduction of the Surface Go 2 for both commercial and consumer customers. The device will be available for consumers in retail from Incredible Connection stores and Vodacom from 22 October.

“We’re excited to expand our Surface family with the addition of Surface Go 2 – our smallest and lightest two-in-one laptop. Its compact design and the versatility of a touchscreen and keyboard will appeal to businesses, schools, students and families,” says Vithesh Reddy, Consumer and Channel Marketing Director at Microsoft South Africa.

The Surface Go 2 is expected to bring a more affordable and portable two-in-one device to the Surface line. It can handle everyday tasks; from jotting down ideas to helping out with homework and creating and practising presentations to managing email.

It has a thin, lightweight design, and offers a 10.5” edge-to-edge PixelSense display, dual Studio Mics, a 5MP front-facing camera and fast performance with Intel processors. It comes equipped with built-in WiFi.





The device is a perfect companion for work and play – delivering tablet portability with laptop versatility, all-day battery life, and Windows security for the whole family.

“Sharing Surface Go 2 with your family is seamless and secure, with parent-managed screen time limits, spending control and content filtering – plus plenty of space for your photos, videos and music,” says Reddy.

Recommended retail pricing for the Surface Go 2 starts at R8,999.00.

