INTERVIEW: Driving Digital Transformation for South African Businesses with Logicalis

International IT solutions and managed services provider, Logicalis has announced the availability of its globally renowned Cisco integration expertise in South Africa. This move speaks to how the group has added another string to its bow as the company evolves towards a new brand positioning, as Architects of Change.

ITNA’s Jenna Delport chatted to Morne Laubscher, CTO of Logicalis, about how Logicalis and the tech industry as a whole is shifting to achieve digital transformation – here’s what transpired:

Logicalis is said to be positioning the company as an architect of change – what exactly does becoming an architect of change mean, especially in such a fast-paced industry?

With this fourth industrial revolution, we find ourselves in the exponential growth of innovation and digital services across Hyper Scaler Cloud Providers and in the Customer Datacentre. it’s important to have a heterogeneous approach to business requirements.





Modernizing and improving the way our customers work with their customers, deliver services and run their business starts with the Use Case and is typically addressed by digital transformation solutions of a multi-technology and service nature. We pride our selves in being the Architects of Change that can envisage and built these modern digital solutions for our customers.

How is Logicalis working towards achieving world-class digital transformation in South Africa given the current market conditions?

Logicalis South Africa started as an offshore centre of excellence for the Logicalis group. Our expert engineering teams support customers across the globe this allows us to give local customers access to these resources in our shared service centre which bring international experience and lessons learned to the South African market.

What does achieving the Cisco Global Gold certification mean for Logicalis?

The Global Gold Certification is held by only a hand full of organizations worldwide. It speaks towards our success and capability in the Cisco technology space across all our global regions.

Logicalis won 20+ awards at Cisco Live last year one of which was a global award. We have 250 gold certifications across the group and our Cisco partnership is 20+ years old.

What commercial benefits can local businesses expect from Logicalis and Cisco’s partnership?

Logicalis South Africa is setup to procure and import as a direct Cisco Partner. This allows customers in South Africa to enjoy direct procurement pricing without any middle man uplifts ensuring we can put some of the most competitive prices on the table in South Africa.

