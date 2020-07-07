Google Rolls Out Dark Mode on G Suite Apps

Google has announced that it will be rolling out dark mode across Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps on Android. According to the company, the new theme will “intelligently adjust the product interface and user-generated content in ways that can make it more usable in low-light environments and save battery life”.

The new theme, which is expected to roll out to all users within the next two weeks, will come about automatically for users who’s Android system is already set to use dark mode.

But Google says that users can also turn dark mode on or off for Docs, Sheets, or Slides independently – and if users do this, each app will always be in the selected theme regardless of the Android system settings. Here’s how to enable the theme:

Open the Docs, Sheets, or Slides apps individually and go to Menu > Settings > Theme > Dark in each app.

Google says that users can preview their current document or sheet in the Light theme using More > View in light theme.