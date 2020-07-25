New and useful apps pop up in app stores every single day – and while it’s the responsibility of the company’s who own and manage the stores to ensure that their users are protected from threats, some rogue apps still manage to slip through the cracks.

Anti-fraud firm, Evina has uncovered a number of android apps that are capable of stealing their users’ Facebook credentials. These apps had a new sort of malware embedded within them that would give bad actors an opportunity to target the users.

“This new malware is particularly dangerous as it could effectively ruin your online and offline life by making off with the credentials of one of your most valued pieces of digital real estate,” says Evina CEO, David Lotfi.

“Worse still, it is embedded in a whole range of applications commonly available for app store download and these include everything from flashlight to wallpaper, pedometer, file manager and video maker apps.”





These apps have since been removed by Google from the Play Store but it’s up to users to delete them from their devices in order to ensure that their sensitive login details remain safe.

Here’s a list of 25 apps that could effectively steal Facebook credentials from users:

Super Wallpapers Flashlight Padenatef Wallpaper Level Contour Level Wallpaper Video Maker Color Wallpapers Pedometer Powerful Flashlight Super Bright Flashlight Super Flashlight Solitaire Accurate Scanning of QR Code Classic Card Game Junk File Cleaning Synthetic Z File Manager Composite Z Screenshot Capture Daily Horoscope Wallpapers Wuxia Reader Plus Weather Anime Live Wallpaper iHealth Step Counter tqyapp.fiction iPlayer & iWallpaper

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter