Altaro VM Backup: the Competitive Advantage

Finding a reliable backup and replication solution for Hyper-V and VMware can be a difficult exercise. The partnership agreement between African value-added distributor, Networks Unlimited Africa, and Altaro, a leader in backup solutions for managed service providers (MSPs), IT resellers and IT departments, provides easy and affordable protection of Hyper-V and VMware virtualised environments.

A virtual machine (VM) is a software computer that, like a physical computer, runs an operating system and applications. The virtual machine is comprised of a set of specification and configuration files and is backed by the physical resources of a host. VMware backup is the copying of data on a virtual machine in a VMWare environment to prevent data loss, allowing for fast, complete restoration of a VM.

Anton Jacobsz, CEO at Networks Unlimited Africa, says, “Altaro’s own research has found that its users have been able to save, on average, 63 per cent on backup storage. This research, which polled 100 Altaro users, found additionally that the biggest saver among this group of 100 users was able to save a phenomenal 96 per cent in storage. These are extremely impressive numbers.”

Altaro’s clients’ number over 50,000 businesses globally across over 120 countries and the company promises its customers a “solid backup and replication solution that does what it says it will; is intuitive, easy to use and well-priced…” and which is further backed by an outstanding support team to provide the peace of mind that your data is safe.





The flagship solution is Altaro VM Backup, which was specifically designed to simplify backing up and restoring of VMs in a cost-effective and reliable manner. The latest version of the solution, version 8.5, now offers users the option to back up VMs to two other cloud storage providers, Amazon S3 and Wasabi, as well as the original cloud storage option, Microsoft Azure. This builds on other functionality built into previous recent versions, including:

The introduction of WAN-Optimised Replication functionality, which permits a business to make an ongoing copy of its VMs to a remote site and to switch to that copy with immediacy should anything go wrong with the live VMs, such as damage due to storms, fires and flooding.

Concurrent retention, restore, backup and offsite copy operations on the same VM. In previous Altaro VM Backup versions, only one operation could be performed on a virtual machine at the same time.

“Altaro brings focused, affordable and easy-to-install backup and solutions for VMs, allowing the user to set up rock-solid backup strategies in under 15 minutes. The bottom line is a highly capable VM backup solution that is truly cost-effective and which also offers fast, effective support as part of the package,” concludes Jacobsz.

Staff writer