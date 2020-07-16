Microsoft Unveils Two New Surface Devices in South Africa

Microsoft has introduced its newest additions to the Surface range – the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 – for both commercial and consumer customers. The devices will be available for consumers in retail from Incredible Connection stores and Vodacom from 29 July.

The Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are said to continue the brand’s tradition of best-in-class productivity, security, mobility and speed, and introduce new processors and modern connectivity options in a world of remote work and learning.

“Rapid and continuous change define modern living and working – and the shift to remote working and education requires the right tools to stay productive and connected securely,” says Vithesh Reddy, Consumer and Channel Marketing Director at Microsoft South Africa.

“Microsoft’s Surface family is designed for just that kind of versatility, portability and productivity, so people can work and play faster, better, and stay connected wherever they are. As with previous Surface devices, we have delivered best-in-class upgrades for our new additions to the family, to ensure that individuals and organisations have access to the optimal performance they need to achieve more in the office, classroom, or out in the field.”





The Surface Pro 7 takes Microsoft’s iconic 2-in-1 design to the next level, with a faster and more versatile device for professionals on the go. Powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core processor, Fast Charging, all-day battery and Instant On, the Surface Pro 7 provides modern connectivity with USB-C and USB-A ports.

The new Surface Laptop 3 makes a statement through a thin, light, and elegant design, offering rich tone-on-tone colour options and new metal keyboard finishes. Surface Laptop 3 is now available in two sizes – 13.5-inch and 15-inch and features a vibrant PixelSense Display touchscreen.

The device delivers improved speed and performance with the latest 10th Generation Intel Core processor, up to 11.5 hours battery life, and Instant On. The Surface Laptop 3 15-inch consumer offering is powered by the AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor.

Recommended retail pricing for the Surface Pro 7 starts at R17 999.00, and for the Surface Laptop 3 starts at R22 999.00.

