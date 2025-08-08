Paymentology Launches New Mobile-First Card Management Platform in South Africa

Paymentology has launched a new mobile-first card management platform, PayoCard, to help digital banks and fintechs in South Africa extend fast, secure, and intuitive card services to their customers. This is the first digital card platform provided by a processor in the region.

Delivering responsive, mobile card services can be complex and costly for banks and fintechs, often requiring heavy infrastructure and long development cycles. PayoCard, powered by Paymentology’s cloud-first platform, simplifies that process with a plug-and-play platform that allows issuers to rapidly offer secure, self-managed card features, from real-time balance updates to PIN resets, card freezes, and in-app support, all via a single mobile interface.

For many South Africans, disbursement or loyalty cards are often the first formal payment tool they receive. By giving users access to an intuitive app from day one, PayoCard provides a clear, mobile-first path to financial services adoption. It’s simple to use, builds trust through digital familiarity, and prepares cardholders to do more, from everyday transactions to managing more advanced financial products in the future.

Shahez Shawana, Group Product Manager, commented, “For many cardholders, accessing basic card functions still means standing in a queue or waiting on hold, a far cry from what a digital card experience should be. With PayoCard, we’re helping digital banks and fintechs offer a truly mobile-first experience that gives customers control, confidence, and convenience.”

For banks and fintechs, PayoCard offers a faster path to market with reduced complexity. It enables rapid rollout, simplifies integration with existing systems, and ensures full PCI DSS compliance. Built-in self-service tools help reduce pressure on support teams, lower operational costs, and allow issuers to meet customer expectations with minimal lift.

For cardholders, PayoCard redefines the everyday experience. Instead of relying on ATMs or call centers, users can manage their cards directly from their phones, instantly checking balances, updating settings, and accessing support whenever they need it.

South Africa’s card payments market is projected to reach $206.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%, creating significant opportunity for digital banks and fintechs to scale access through smart, efficient infrastructure. With 91% of South Africans owning a mobile phone and rising demand for real-time digital services, Paymentology’s PayoCard solution gives issuers a fast, compliant, and mobile-first way to connect with customers—directly through their devices.

The PayoCard launch follows Paymentology’s ongoing expansion in South Africa, including the relocation of its regional headquarters to Sandton, Johannesburg, and an expanding portfolio of local partnerships. Founded in South Africa, Paymentology powers card programs for institutions including Standard Bank, Old Mutual Bank, Mukuru, Altech, Adumo, Liberty Group, and Tyme.

Earlier this year, Paymentology brought its global roadshow to Cape Town, convening leaders from Old Mutual, Standard Bank, Sticitt, and Shyft to explore how digital banks can design, launch, and scale card programs that align with mobile-first user behavior.

Drisha Kirkman, Head of Programme Management and Sustainability at Paymentology, added, “From our enhanced Johannesburg base, we’re investing in the people, partnerships, and platforms that help our clients succeed. Whether it’s through local roadshows or next-gen product rollouts, such as PayoCard, our goal is to empower banks and fintechs to launch impactful card programs faster and reach the customers who need them most. We aim to set new standards for mobile-first payment experiences, ensuring that both issuers and end-users benefit from smarter, more inclusive technology.”

Paymentology also recently expanded its collaboration with Mastercard as part of a shared commitment to increasing access to digital payments in South Africa. Through this partnership, the two companies are enabling banks, fintechs, and retailers to issue fully compliant physical and virtual cards at speed, particularly in underserved communities.