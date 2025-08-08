Telkom Expands Fiber Roll-Out, Targeting Rural Communities to Close Connectivity Gaps in SA

Telkom is expanding fiber access into some of South Africa’s most underserved communities, turning a government infrastructure contract into a broader drive to close the country’s long-standing digital divide.

Using the extensive infrastructure of its subsidiary, Openserve, which spans more than 180,000 kilometers throughout the country, as the backbone of connectivity, Telkom is assisting the South African government to broaden connectivity at predetermined sites that currently do not have internet. The importance of this intervention by Telkom is that it will enable the government to extend a range of critical government services to citizens. By enabling more efficient government services, connectivity plays a crucial role in improving public service delivery and fostering trust in institutions.

“Connectivity isn’t just a technological convenience—it’s a driving force behind South Africa’s economic growth. In our nation, connectivity’s influence extends far beyond corporate borders. It’s the invisible current energizing our entire digital ecosystem, from the tap of a mobile payment to the click that delivers essential government services. Through this project, we wanted to ensure that all South Africans benefit from connectivity, says Makgosi Mabaso, the Chief Commercial Officer at Openserve.

Initially contracted to install fiber at government buildings, it quickly became clear to the company that surrounding communities had no reliable connectivity. Many of the sites were in rural areas where households and small businesses lacked access to affordable, high-speed internet. Telkom saw the opportunity to commercialize its Openserve network further by extending the rollout beyond government buildings to nearby homes, schools and microbusinesses, areas often left out of digital infrastructure plans. All nine provinces will benefit from this rollout, having a national impact on citizens across South Africa.

The digital divide in South Africa is well documented. It has been featured in policy papers, academic research and Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) reports for more than a decade. Despite this, progress in closing the gap has been slow, particularly in rural areas.

An estimated 15.35 million South Africans remain offline. In provinces like North West, nearly 23 percent of users rely solely on mobile data with no access to Wi-Fi. Rural download speeds are up to 14.4 percent slower than in urban areas, and users spend more time without signal. Time spent on 3G in rural regions dropped from 15.9 percent to 10.8 percent between 2022 and 2023, a sign of progress, but also of how far behind many communities still are.

Private sector investment has typically focused on cities and wealthier suburbs. Telkom is taking a different approach, aiming to balance commercial growth with digital inclusion.

“The issue isn’t just about who has internet and who doesn’t. It’s about the quality of access, whether people can work, study, and participate meaningfully in the digital economy,” says Strini Mandri, National Sales Manager at Telkom Business. “If we want real inclusion, we have to invest in infrastructure where it’s needed most, not just where it’s most profitable.”

In these rural areas, schools couldn’t support online learning, businesses struggled to operate, and families were forced to buy small amounts of mobile data just to stay connected. It was a daily obstacle, not just a lack of coverage. Telkom responded to this need rather than waiting for the market to grow. The company sees fiber as essential, something people need to work, learn and access basic services. Without it, entire communities remain shut out of modern life.

Commercial and community impact

For small businesses in rural towns, connectivity opens the door to tools like online sales platforms, accounting software and cloud-based services. Fiber gives these businesses a better chance to survive and grow.

“This is about long-term value,” says Mandri. “We’re seeing strong demand from households, schools and small businesses that have never had reliable internet before. It’s about what people can do once they’re connected.”

Telkom is using a hyperlocal approach to reach potential customers, focusing on direct, community-based engagement rather than broad national campaigns. Branded scooters, community radio and local newspapers are being used to explain the benefits of fibre in simple, accessible terms.

“We knew we could not rely on conventional channels in these areas,” says Mandri. “It had to be on the ground, where people are.”

South Africa’s digital divide reflects broader inequalities, including limited access to education, healthcare and economic opportunity. Expanding fiber into rural communities is one step toward closing that gap.

According to Telkom, the response from households and small businesses has been encouraging. Fiber offers faster, more reliable service than mobile networks and lays the foundation for long-term development.

“If we want to support inclusive growth across the country, we have to bring more people and businesses online,” concluded Mandri.