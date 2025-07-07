Rain Debuts Loop: A Smart Handheld Blending 5G WiFi Powered by Android

ISP provider Rain has launched the new Loop, a powerful and versatile Android-enabled handheld device that combines the convenience of a 5G router, stereo media player, touchscreen, and handheld camera, among its many impressive features.

It’s likely to be a boon for remote working and for entrepreneurs operating, for example, pop-up stores, market stalls, and food trucks, as well as leisure users who want music streaming, gaming, and social media on the go.

Features:

5G & 4G Wi-Fi sharing

The loop’s rechargeable battery lets you carry your wifi with you, keeping all your devices connected on the go. And with scan to connect on the large touch screen display, sharing your wifi is easy.

Stereo speakers

With the loop’s stereo speakers, you can take your music everywhere.​​ Download your favorite streaming app and share all your favorite songs. With built-in connectivity, there’s no need for Bluetooth pairing.​​ Now you’re all in control of the music. Anyone can choose the next song directly from the loop’s large touch screen display.

Hands-free camera

No need for selfies. Just put the loop down, set the timer and get in frame. ​​Now you’re all in the picture. ​​It’s like having your own photographer with you.​

The loop lets you connect in style wherever you are. With a choice of colors, there’s a loop for everyone. From music streaming and games to your choice of social media, personalize your experience by adding the best Android apps.

Introducing loopzones

With unli loopzones™ you can get unlimited data where you want it and per-gig data everywhere else. With the loop’s dual SIMs and new smart-switching technology, you only have to pay for unlimited in the places you use the most data. loop users also get access to FREE open loopzones™.

The unlizones™ plan gives you 1 unli loopzone™ – unlimited loop data at a location of your choice. You also get 10 gigs a month for when you’re on the go.

The loop can be purchased as part of a monthly subscription or purchased separately with a data plan. It offers two plans: a per-gig plan with 25 gigs per month and the option to add more unli loopzones or purchase more gigs anytime at rainGO™.

loop extended features

Echo-cancelling microphones

Large touch screen display

Rechargeable battery

Dual SIM, with smartswitching™

Powered by Android