Vodacom Business & Sasol to Deliver MPN Solution in Mpumalanga

Vodacom Business has deployed a Mobile Private Network (MPN) at Sasol’s synthetic fuel facility in Secunda, Mpumalanga.

The MPN integrates Vodacom’s robust network infrastructure with Sasol’s systems, enhancing connectivity to employees, equipment, and assets. In addition, the solution enables real-time and remote monitoring, improves safety and compliance, streamlines asset management, boosts collaboration, and optimizes overall operational efficiency.

“As part of Sasol’s digitalization journey, there is a focus on utilizing technology to improve processes that impact safety and efficiency across our facilities,” says Victor Bester, Sasol Executive Vice President of Operations and Projects. “This initiative allows us to accelerate these efforts through improved connectivity and control of the mobile network deployed at our Secunda production facility.

Our collaboration with Vodacom Business creates opportunities for us to do things differently and grow our digital maturity. We look forward to the positive impact this advanced connectivity solution will have on our operations.”

With an MPN solution, it’s possible to deliver optimal connectivity in regions where public networks may be unreliable or unavailable. An MPN solution differs from a public mobile network in that it provides exclusive access to a particular facility or business, which ensures that the network is optimized for their specific use case. Other key advantages of an MPN solution include greater control, customizability, increased security and reduced latency.

Peter Malebye, Managing Executive at Vodacom Business, says Vodacom’s MPN offers future-proof, secure, and robust connectivity so that businesses can address key safety, efficiency, and visibility concerns. By leveraging a single network to create a connected environment, be it a mine or a giant petrochemical facility, organizations can better understand key performance drivers, reduce operational outages, and extend asset life.

“Our MPN solution provides a dedicated, secure, and high-performance mobile network tailored to meet the specific needs of Sasol’s operations. It delivers the scalability and reliability required to ensure continuity for its mission- and business-critical applications,” says Malebye. He adds that the partnership with Sasol represents Vodacom’s commitment to innovating with our clients, “helping them stay connected today and supporting their digitalization into the future.”

“When all of this comes together, an organization can ultimately bring in other innovations, such as digital twins, or enable remote and autonomous operations to improve planning,” adds Malebye.

Additionally, the MPN architecture ensures that data never leaves the site, providing low latency and high uptime and making it easier to build redundancy. With a facility like Sasol’s, it’s always mission-critical, which is why having an on-site local network that offers secure and reliable connectivity and enables seamless communication is important.

“While MPNs are becoming increasingly relevant in a South African context, they are not yet as widespread as traditional public mobile networks,” Malebye concludes.