Monday, July 7, 2025
Updated:

Networking Distributor Launches New Services for South African Enterprises

Mamsi Nkosi
By Mamsi Nkosi
André Kannemeyer, Chief Technology Officer at Duxbury Networking
Mamsi Nkosi
Mamsi Nkosi

Duxbury Networking, a South African networking distributor, launches 4 professional technical service offerings designed to help South African businesses design, validate, and monitor their wireless networks with greater precision and confidence.

The services include an AP on a Stick Wireless Survey, a Passive Wireless Survey, a Predictive Wireless Survey, and a User Experience Monitoring Service delivered and supported by Duxbury’s national technical team. Duxbury’s new service portfolio is designed to eliminate those guesswork errors with four targeted solutions.


Unreliable Wi-Fi is a common pain point across industries, from warehouses and hospitals to universities and office parks. Many of the issues stem from environments with complex materials (metal, concrete, glass), interference from neighboring signals, or poor device placement. These missteps often result in signal drop-offs, slow speeds, and inconsistent coverage.

“We have reached a point where connectivity is mission-critical. Unfortunately, too many networks in South Africa are built without validation, monitoring, or proper planning. Our new professional services give businesses and system integrators the tools to build wireless environments that work from day one,” says André Kannemeyer, Chief Technology Officer at Duxbury Networking.

The services are especially valuable for lean IT teams, contractors, and service integrators looking to strengthen their offerings without taking on unnecessary risk.

“These services are essential steps in modern network lifecycle management. When businesses invest in professional surveys and UX monitoring, they avoid the most expensive problem of all: getting it wrong.”

Duxbury’s technical services inClude full reporting, site walkthroughs, pre- and post-project consultations, and easy collaboration tools to empower clients with the information to see exactly what is working and what needs improvement.

