Danaher Corporation Appoints New Chief Technology and AI Officer

Danaher Corporation, a global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, announces the appointment of Stumouncepe as Chief Technology and AI Officer, effective October 1, 2025.

This appointment marks a pivotal step in Danaher’s digital transformation and its ambition to lead the next era of innovation in life sciences and diagnostics. Under Dr. Stumpe’s leadership, Danaher will seek to accelerate the integration of AI across its global businesses—unlocking new levels of scientific discovery, operational efficiency, and clinical impact. He will report directly to Rainer Blair, president and chief executive officer.

“Danaher is committed to building a future where science, data, and technology work seamlessly to improve human health,” said Rainer Blair. “Martin is a visionary technology leader with a deep understanding of how AI and data can transform healthcare. His track record of innovation, combined with his passion for applying advanced technologies to improve human health, makes him the ideal leader to further accelerate our digital transformation.”

Dr. Stumpe joined Danaher in 2024 as Chief Data and AI Officer, from Tempus, where he spearheaded AI initiatives aiming to make precision medicine a reality. Prior to Tempus, he founded the Cancer Pathology project at Google—which aimed to enhance the accuracy of cancer detection and grading using AI techniques—and was part of the Kepler team at NASA’s Ames Research Center. Dr. Stumpe holds a Ph.D. in Computational & Theoretical Physics from the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Germany.