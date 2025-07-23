ABB South Africa & University of Pretoria Launch STEM-Enriched EBIT Week 2025

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023, Africa will need more than 23 million STEM graduates by 2030 to meet the demands of the labor market.

In South Africa, this challenge is compounded by a shortage of engineers, scientists, and technical professionals, as well as declining enrollments in core science and mathematics subjects.

The attention turns to the urgent need to equip young people with the future-ready skills required to thrive in a rapidly changing economy. Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) remain at the heart of economic growth and innovation.

In response to this pressing challenge, ABB South Africa partnered with the University of Pretoria to support EBIT Week 2025, a dynamic four-day program designed to inspire and engage Grade 10, 11, and 12 learners through immersive STEM learning experiences.

Organized by the Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology (EBIT), the event introduced learners to the practical and theoretical dimensions of engineering and technology while providing valuable exposure to industry environments.

ABB South Africa’s involvement in EBIT Week forms part of the company’s long-term commitment to building a diverse and sustainable STEM talent pipeline. By promoting greater access and awareness, particularly among young women, ABB aims to help close the gender gap in technical fields and ensure that more South African youth are equipped to thrive in high-demand careers. Over its 20-year history, EBIT Week has impacted thousands of learners, and this year’s edition empowered 302 more young minds to take their first steps toward meaningful futures in engineering, science, and technology.

“At ABB, we believe that the future of our country and continent lies in the hands of young people who are empowered with the skills to shape tomorrow’s industries,” said Cynthia Khoali, ABB’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager. “It is not enough to simply talk about the importance of STEM. We must show young people what’s possible, spark their curiosity, and give them the confidence to believe that they belong in these spaces. EBIT Week does exactly that. It opens doors, breaks barriers, and plants the seeds of ambition that can grow into lifelong careers.”

The company further demonstrated its commitment to youth development through its Youth Empowerment Day, hosted at the company’s Longmeadow campus in June 2025. The event welcomed 75 learners and graduates from technical schools, offering them immersive exposure to the technologies driving Africa’s industrial transformation.

Participants explored ABB’s Digital Solutions Centre, where they engaged directly with advanced automation, virtual reality, and digitalization technologies that are shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Learners also toured ABB’s Demo Vehicles, attended motivational talks by ABB professionals and young graduates, and took part in interactive sessions designed to bring their career ambitions to life.

Reflecting on the importance of exposure, Khoali added, “When young people have the chance to see, touch, and experience the future for themselves, something shifts inside them. It changes their perspective. Suddenly, they can see themselves not just as spectators of innovation, but as the future engineers, creators, and problem-solvers who will drive it. That is the power of programs like this. It is about creating real moments of inspiration that can unlock life-changing opportunities.”

Through its ongoing support of EBIT Week, Youth Empowerment Day, and other STEM-focused initiatives, ABB South Africa is reaffirming its role as a catalyst for skills development, diversity, and innovation.

As World Youth Skills Day draws global attention to the need for future-ready talent, ABB remains deeply committed not only to building technology but also to building the engineers, technologists, and innovators who will help shape a stronger, more sustainable South Africa.