Why is Cybersecurity Training the Smartest Investment for Businesses

In an age where data breaches, ransomware attacks, and phishing scams are daily threats, businesses can no longer afford to view cybersecurity training as a checkbox exercise. Instead, it should be regarded as a strategic investment with measurable returns.

But how can organizations ensure that their training efforts are delivering real Return on Investment (ROI), and what does an effective, sustainable strategy look like?

Seeing ROI beyond the numbers

Calculating the ROI for cybersecurity training isn’t always as clear-cut as tallying profit margins or sales growth. Yet, it is quantifiable when approached systematically. As Nemanja Krstić, Operations Manager for Managed Security Services at Galix, points out, “Security training is not optional. It’s essential, especially because many employees aren’t naturally aware of the risks that come with the digital terrain.”

While the upfront investment may seem like a cost, the real payoff is in avoiding financial loss. Training reduces the likelihood of costly incidents such as ransomware attacks, data breaches, and non-compliance fines under regulations like POPIA or GDPR. “When you calculate the potential losses from these incidents and compare them to the cost of training,” Krstić explains, “you start to see just how significant the ROI actually is.”

But it’s not just about the finances. Nikishca Moolman, IS Consultant at Galix, breaks ROI down into five impactful areas: “cost saving, risk reduction, improved security culture, leadership buy-in, and measurable impact.” She adds that having leadership on board is crucial. When managers and executives actively promote cybersecurity awareness, it sets a tone for the entire organization—one where secure behavior becomes the norm rather than the exception.

How to measure what matters

A good training program means little if its effectiveness can’t be measured. That’s where consistency comes in. Natalie Borcherds, Security Services Manager at Galix, believes that training should be assessed regularly, whether monthly, quarterly or annually. “Track it through reports, phishing simulations, and behavioral trends,” she advises.

Moolman agrees and emphasizes that measurement must be unbiased and standardized. “Programs evolve,” she says, “but how we measure them must stay consistent. Without that, it becomes difficult to prove value, especially to stakeholders.” Importantly, ROI doesn’t only reflect monetary outcomes. It includes intangibles like staff morale and employee confidence. A well-trained employee who feels prepared to respond to threats is a valuable asset in a business’s security ecosystem.

Krstić adds a psychological dimension to this. “People need to feel capable,” he says. “Phishing simulations, regular drills, and training updates build confidence. Over time, this turns your staff into a proactive security layer, not just passive participants.”

When organizations view employees as an extension of the security team, they begin to realize the full potential of training. ROI is no longer limited to savings but extends to fostering a secure, engaged, and vigilant workforce.

A strategy that works

So, what does a trusted cybersecurity training strategy look like? For Krstić, it starts with relevance. “Training must go beyond basic cyber hygiene. Real threats are evolving, and our training needs to evolve with them.” Teaching employees to use strong passwords or spot phishing emails is just the starting point. The real value lies in aligning training with current threat landscapes and business goals.

The mode of delivery also matters. Simply having an e-learning platform isn’t enough. “Training should be immersive,” he explains. “Employees need to engage with it. If they don’t see its value, they’ll dismiss it as a tick-box task.” That’s where ongoing simulations, quizzes, and incident response exercises come in. By embedding cybersecurity into daily operations, businesses create a culture where security awareness is second nature.

And in a world increasingly driven by technology, this shift is not optional. “Security awareness should be a business requirement,” Krstić stresses. “It’s not just about reducing phishing clicks; it’s about creating a culture where people feel responsible and empowered.”

Laying the groundwork for long-term success

In the short term, the focus should be on building strong cybersecurity hygiene habits. Moolman highlights basic practices like using strong passwords and avoiding poor storage habits as essential. But she also points out something often overlooked: employee confidence. “It’s important that employees feel comfortable asking questions,” she says. “That’s the foundation of a healthy security culture.”

Once this foundation is set, businesses can move toward more complex training. Nemanja recommends assessments such as phishing tests and tabletop exercises that simulate real-world threats. “This helps identify knowledge gaps and fine-tune future training,” he explains. Continuous feedback, through employee surveys and performance tracking, ensures the program stays relevant and effective.

Borcherds adds that onboarding plays a critical role. “By introducing security training from day one, new employees are immediately aligned with the company’s security culture,” she says. Ongoing updates and refresher courses are also key, especially as cyber threats and regulatory requirements continue to evolve.

Ultimately, a solid long-term strategy embeds cybersecurity into the very DNA of the business. As Moolman puts it, “Over time, organizations should focus on building a ‘security-first’ mindset. That’s what creates long-lasting protection.”

Cybersecurity training, when done right, is much more than a compliance exercise; it’s a cultural shift. While the ROI may begin with cost avoidance, its true value lies in reducing risk, empowering employees, and building resilience.

With structured training programs, regular assessments, and leadership support, businesses can move from reacting to threats to proactively defending against them. And in today’s hyper-connected world, that’s not just smart strategy—it’s a business imperative.