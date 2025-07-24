ThousandEyes as a Service: Sintrex offers a fully managed, scalable, and cost-effective monitoring solution

In today’s hyper-connected digital landscape, even brief moments of downtime can derail productivity, drain revenue, and damage reputations. Recognising this, leading IT infrastructure management company, Sintrex offers Cisco’s powerful ThousandEyes solution as a transformative, fully managed monitoring service to their clients.

This cutting-edge solution delivers unparalleled visibility and control across hybrid and cloud-based digital environments.

Built on the award-winning Cisco ThousandEyes platform, and enhanced by Sintrex’s proven expertise, the service empowers IT teams to proactively detect, diagnose, and resolve performance issues before they impact users. This is critical as modern applications and services increasingly span complex infrastructures – from on-premises environments to remote users and the cloud.

Visibility Without Boundaries

ThousandEyes as a Service provides deep insights through both global and internal vantage points, enabling organisations to monitor everything from cloud application performance to end-user experience. IT teams can understand how service provider outages impact the applications and networks your business relies on and make use of readily available metrics from end-user devices such as wireless health, CPU and memory usage, and gateway connectivity. This provides IT teams with the tools to troubleshoot with precision – whether the issue lies inside the network or externally in the broader internet ecosystem.

Flexible, Cost-Effective, and Scalable

What sets this service apart is its innovative delivery model. With monthly, consumption-based billing, clients pay only for what they use – a game-changer in an industry often constrained by rigid contracts and minimum usage thresholds.

Adding to its appeal, Sintrex offers the service as fully managed, handling everything from initial setup to ongoing maintenance, allowing clients to stay focused on their core business.

Business Impact at Every Level

With ThousandEyes as a Service, organisations will gain several key advantages:

End-to-End Visibility – they will have full insight into the entire application service delivery chain, from user to network to cloud.

– they will have full insight into the entire application service delivery chain, from user to network to cloud. Faster Troubleshooting – reducing mean time to identify (MTTI) and resolve (MTTR) issues beyond the internal network.

– reducing mean time to identify (MTTI) and resolve (MTTR) issues beyond the internal network. Maximised IT Infrastructure – organisations can ensure that they maximise the value and efficiency of their existing IT infrastructure, ensuring every component is working at its best.

– organisations can ensure that they maximise the value and efficiency of their existing IT infrastructure, ensuring every component is working at its best. Improved End-User and Workforce Experience – enhancing both customer and workforce satisfaction with better performance and fewer disruptions.

“At Sintrex, our mission is to eliminate the traditional blind spots that hinder digital performance,” says Emile Biagio, CEO of Sintrex. “By offering ThousandEyes as a Service, we’re empowering our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights – giving them the agility and confidence to thrive in an increasingly cloud-driven world.”

A Recognised Industry Leader

Sintrex’s reputation for excellence is further cemented by its recognition as the 2024 Cisco ThousandEyes EMEA Integration Partner of the Year — a testament to their technical capability and commitment to innovation.

//Staff writer