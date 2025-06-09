TECNO Renews Partnership with AFCON for Upcoming Tournaments

TECNO has announced its partnership as the Official Global Partner for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 and the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda 2027 tournaments.

This announcement was made in Nairobi, Kenya, one of the host countries of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027, by the CAF General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba, and TECNO Vice President, Shiming Jiang.

It follows from TECNO’s successful sponsorship of the tournament in 2023, when it became the exclusive smartphone sponsor for the competition. T

Vice President of Transsion Holdings, Benjamin Jiang, said, “This renewed partnership is a testament to the deep trust and shared success we’ve built with CAF. In our previous collaboration, we witnessed how football ignited passion and inspired dreams and how AI-powered smart technologies became powerful tools to connect and empower millions across Africa.

That’s why this partnership goes beyond the game—it stands as a symbol of ambition and a platform where young people can shine, united by an unstoppable spirit of progress. It reflects our shared vision of harnessing AI-driven innovation to shape a brighter future for Africa. This renewed collaboration marks a significant milestone in TECNO’s journey forward.”

In addition, TECNO will continue its Dream Field Renovation project in cooperation with CAF, launched in 2024, with the goal of renovating 100 football pitches across Africa by 2028. The philanthropic initiative aims to bring more empowerment to African football through technology and to foster youth engagement by improving access to quality playing fields in underserved communities, reflecting TECNO’s enduring “Stop at Nothing” ethos.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe said, “The impressive growth and success of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations has resulted in several exciting sponsorship agreements being concluded by CAF with African and international partners. The partnership with TECNO will contribute to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, which is the biggest sporting event in Africa, continuing to grow and reach new markets and audiences. On behalf of CAF and its 54 Member Associations, we would like to thank TECNO for investing in African football.”