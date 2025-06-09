Noventiq & AWS Partners with MoIAT to Accelerate Industrial Digital Transformation

Noventiq’s AWS META team has partnered with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) during the prestigious “Make it in the Emirates” (MITE) forum to showcase the Technology Platform 4.0 and the Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI).

Throughout the 4-day event, Noventiq and AWS spotlighted the ITTI framework with immersive, interactive video experiences that illustrated the journey for factories aiming to enroll in these programs and achieve recognition as Lighthouse manufacturing facilities.

An MoU was signed to digitally transform 20+ manufacturers with AWS-powered solutions, assessments, and upskilling. This MoU initiates a transformative program in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The MoU outlines a comprehensive strategy built around the ITTI dimensions, supported by AWS, and focuses on strategic activities that will span across the following:

· Digital Maturity Enablement: Conducting up to 50 comprehensive assessments over 24 months, leveraging AI/ML dashboards aligned with IR4 and ITTI standards.

· Tailored Cloud & Edge Solutions: Deployment of secure, hybrid platforms using AWS technologies like IoT SiteWise, Greengrass, and TwinMaker.

· Industrial Upskilling & Enablement: Offering certified digital transformation training in Arabic and English, including executive workshops and simulation labs.

· ITTI Localization Support: Translating and adapting ITTI materials to Arabic for broader accessibility.

· Sustainability & Efficiency Tools: Utilizing AWS-powered tools for emissions tracking and energy optimization.

Cybersecurity & Compliance Alignment: Ensuring secure-by-design architectures that meet UAE regulations.

· Innovation Platform Development: Creating Industrial Innovation Sandboxes and a national marketplace for industrial solutions.

Sergey Chernovolenko, President & COO at Noventiq, commented, We are thrilled with the opportunity to work with the Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology to accelerate Digital Transformation. Our proven expertise plus the Global relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) gives unrivaled access to the latest innovation, and we are excited about what is ahead.”