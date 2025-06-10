Ethio Telecom Launches Cloud-Based Core Banking for Ethiopia’s Microfinance Sector

Ethio Telecom held a workshop with microfinance institutions and SACCOs under the theme “Empowering Microfinance Institutions“ to introduce a cloud-powered core banking solution for modernizing financial operations in Ethiopia’s grassroots financial institutions.

The training included a full demonstration of the new solution, demonstrating its ability to boost operational productivity, improve service delivery, and provide a safe, efficient, and user-friendly digital environment. The system is designed specifically to support the digitization of microfinance and cooperative institutions, enabling them to serve customers better and adapt to evolving digital demands.

During the event, Ethio Telecom’s team answered technical and operational problems posed by participants, demonstrating the platform’s actual application and ease of integration. Senior executives from Ethio Telecom attended, as did invited stakeholders from a variety of microfinance institutions and SACCOs.

It was noted that the new digital solution is part of Ethio telecom’s broader contribution to the Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy, which aims to build a more inclusive and technology-enabled economy. This initiative also complements the growth of telebirr, Ethio telecom’s mobile money platform, by strengthening digital financial infrastructure at the institutional level.